Steve Kazee shares adorable picture of 3-month-old son Callum

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Americana actor Steve Kazee is pouring his heart out to son Callum Michael Rebel and shared an adorable new photo of his and fiance Jenna Dewan's son, who turns 4 months on July 6.

The 44-year-old star put out the picture of his baby on Instagram. In his caption, the first-time dad got sentimental about Callum, saying that his little heart "lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

The new dad wrote, "It gives me the strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there. It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

The 'Warriors' star added, "It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us. It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can't fathom how much I love it."

Kazee concluded, "It gives me everything and I promise to give it my everything to make sure that it beats as loud and shines as bright as this little heart can. ."

In March, since Kazee and Dewan welcomed baby Callum, the Broadway star has raved about his son on social media.

According to People Magazine, earlier this month, Kazee shared a photo of Callum and said that he has already taught the couple so much in the past few months.

"He has been a constant reminder to lead with love, to teach your children well, and to fill their hearts with love, compassion, and empathy for others," Kazee wrote on Instagram.