Paul Walker's daughter joins Vin Diesel's children for adorable 'Family, forever' picture

Published: 30th June 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's children have found a family in one another.

According to Fox News, Meadow Walker, whose late father Paul starred in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise alongside Vin Diesel, shared a sweet picture on Monday(local time), on Instagram featuring some life-long friends.

In the picture, the 21-year-old daughter of Walker, Meadow is seen standing with Diesel's three kids- 12-year-old Hania, 10-year-old Vincent, and 5-year-old Pauline, -- while they all smile.

The caption to the snap read, "Family, forever."

The 52-year-old star Diesel was also tagged in the photo.

Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40, was very close with Diesel, as were their families.

Last November, the 'The Pacifier' star -Diesel wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

He wrote alongside a picture of Meadow, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday, Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin." 

