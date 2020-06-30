STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner crash Hugh Jackman’s X-Men meet

X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert.

Published: 30th June 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

X Men

The actors met over a Zoom call.

By Express News Service

The star cast of the original X-Men film had a virtual meeting on Saturday, and actor Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion, with a few other stars who had appeared in subsequent sequels of the franchise.

X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert.

“It’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, when Reynolds popped on the screen.

Seeing Reynolds, Jackman continued, “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together.” Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying, “See ya, Ryan.”

Reynolds, however, was in no mood to budge. Rather, the actor, who joined the franchise in his popular avatar of Deadpool in the 2009 release, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise.That was when Sophie Turner and James McAvoy appeared on the screen. “Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game Of Thrones reunion,” Turner joked and quickly left.

Janssen and Berry left next, saying they had a James Bond reunion to attend. Soon, McAvoy claimed he had to attend a Split reunion, while Stewart cited Star Trek.Addressing a hapless Jackman, Reynolds then said, “Just you and me, Logan. You know what that makes this a reunion for?”

“X-Men Origins Reunite!” declared Liev Schreiber, who plays Sabretooth in the series, after suddenly popping up on the screen for a few seconds and vanishing

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds X-Men Hugh Jackman Halle Berry Patrick Stewart
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp