Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner crash Hugh Jackman’s X-Men meet

By Express News Service

The star cast of the original X-Men film had a virtual meeting on Saturday, and actor Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion, with a few other stars who had appeared in subsequent sequels of the franchise.



X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert.

“It’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, when Reynolds popped on the screen.



Seeing Reynolds, Jackman continued, “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together.” Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying, “See ya, Ryan.”

Reynolds, however, was in no mood to budge. Rather, the actor, who joined the franchise in his popular avatar of Deadpool in the 2009 release, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise.That was when Sophie Turner and James McAvoy appeared on the screen. “Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game Of Thrones reunion,” Turner joked and quickly left.

Janssen and Berry left next, saying they had a James Bond reunion to attend. Soon, McAvoy claimed he had to attend a Split reunion, while Stewart cited Star Trek.Addressing a hapless Jackman, Reynolds then said, “Just you and me, Logan. You know what that makes this a reunion for?”



“X-Men Origins Reunite!” declared Liev Schreiber, who plays Sabretooth in the series, after suddenly popping up on the screen for a few seconds and vanishing