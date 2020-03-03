'Last Night in Soho' is a well-directed acid trip: Anya Taylor-Joy

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Anya Taylor-Joy says shooting for Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" felt like a "acid trip" to her.

The "Peaky Blinders" actor stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg in Wright's follow-up film to his 2017 blockbuster "Baby Driver".

Anya, who is playing a character named Sandy in the 1960s-set psychological horror movie, discussed the film during her appearance on MTV's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

"Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed. It's very claustrophobic. The colours are so intense. It's a really well-directed acid trip.

"I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored," the 23-year-old actor said.

Anya said Wright loves "cinema" and all of its different forms.

"It's so fun to talk music with him. He just knows everything. I don't know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he's big on choreography, and things happen on beats.

"It's not quite to the level of 'Baby Driver' where you're coordinating exact car chases to the beats of the music, but I sort of act in beats in my head. I count those out for myself, and he says them out loud. So it's wonderful to do that," the actor said.

"Last Night in Soho" will debut in October this year.