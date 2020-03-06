The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s film

By Express News Service

The first look of the Batmobile from the much-anticipated DC film The Batman was revealed by director Matt Reeves on Twitter.

Fans went crazy over the upgraded version of the Batmobile in which Robert Pattinson is seen sporting the full Batsuit. Last month, Reeves revealed the first look of Pattinson as Batman in a video.

The new wheels with an exposed engine, brake lights and a muscular look have got the fans excited about the film’s release.

Batmobiles in Batman’s previous cinematic outings were all fully custom vehicles created from the ground up.Reeves is currently shooting for this upcoming Warner Bros movie with Pattison which is set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021.