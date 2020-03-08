Netflix, UN Women launches collection of series, documentaries 'Because She Watched' to celebrate Women’s Day

By Express News Service

Netflix and UN Women have launched “Because She Watched” – a special Netflix collection of series, documentaries, and films to celebrate International Women’s Day. The collection, which will be available all year, is curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera – including Shefali Shah, Kiara Advani, Mithila Palkar Salma Hayek, Millie Bobby Brown, Lana Condor, and Ava DuVernay.

Still from Delhi Crimes

“This collaboration takes on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind- the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director. Created for International Women’s Day, whose official theme this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights,” the collection celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us.

These series, films and documentaries – from Unbelievable and Delhi Crime to Lust Stories, Orange Is the New Black, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette and Sex Education – have started important, often hard, conversations that have helped to challenge the way we see the world. The collection is available at Netflix.com/BecauseShe- Watched – or by searching “Because She Watched” on Netflix. Every title in the collection will be labeled “XXXX’s Women’s Day Pick” so members can easily see who picked which story. In addition, members will be able to choose from a selection of “Because She Watched” profile icons to celebrate their favorite female characters from the collection.

For instance, Shefali Shah picked Delhi Crime for the collection, saying, “Women need to and must stand up for the rights of other women. The series brings to life the battle for justice that one woman fights on behalf of another, and the impact we can together make.”