Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are a couple again

Jenner and Scott, who share two-year-old daughter Stormi, have been spotted together multiple times since their break-up.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly back together following their split in October 2019.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told etonline.com.

"Kylie exploded in the make-up world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music. Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continued and added: "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Fans started speculating about Jenner and Scott's reunion after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted throwback photos of herself cosying up to Scott on Instagram last month.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner to rake in cool USD 600 million after selling majority stake in beauty firm

Jenner and Scott, who share two-year-old daughter Stormi, have been spotted together multiple times since their break-up.

After an Oscars party in Los Angeles last month, a source had said the two were "in love".

"Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age," the source said.

"The couple needed to take a step back to re-evaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever."

