Bong Joon Ho ‘exhausted’ after award season run 

By Express News Service

Director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, has said he is ‘exhausted’ mentally and physically following the massive success of the film, which won best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker, who recently returned to South Korea, said, “Now that I finally have time, I’m trying to get back on it, but I’m so exhausted, mentally and physically. I’m just a shell of a human.”

Bong, who has two films lined up including an English-language historical drama based on a true event that happened in 2016 and a South Korean production which will be set in the country’s capital city of Seoul, said he can only work on one project at a time.“Once I start writing, I can only work on one project, and the same goes for preproduction. ,” he explained.

