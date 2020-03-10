Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift tops Google's 2020 list of most-searched woman in music

Taylor Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Published: 10th March 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift donates relief fund to Nashville tornado victims

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Actress Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.

WATCH VIDEO: Taylor Swift looks unrecognisable in self-directed music video 'The Man'

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.

