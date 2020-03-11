Star Wars actor John Boyega sets up Netflix deal for African films 

By Express News Service

Streaming giant Netflix has signed a development deal with Star Wars-actor John Boyega with a specific focus on non-English language films from West and East Africa. The multi-year deal with Boyega’s UK-based UpperRoom Productions includes three features, with two from Nigeria and one from Egypt.

The company the indie production house founded by the British-Nigerian actor will "develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays, and/or other elements in or around African countries."

"Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world," said David Kosse, VP of international film at Netflix.

"I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material. We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision," said Boyega.

This deal from Netflix comes after the streaming service debuted its first African Original, Queen Sono, last month. Two other originals, the South African teen drama Blood & Water and the animated series Mama K’s Team 4, will premiere later this year.