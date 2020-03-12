Actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita test positive for coronavirus in Australia
Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
Published: 12th March 2020 07:26 AM | Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:26 AM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday.
Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
The pair will now be isolated and monitored, wrote Hanks.
"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he added, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.
Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.
According to a Deadline Hollywood report, the Elvis film directed by Baz Luhrmann features Hanks as the legendary singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.