STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'A Quiet Place II' worldwide release delayed due to coronavirus scare

Paramout has not set a new release date for the movie yet. Krasinski, who has penned and directed the sequel, also released a statement on his Instagram.

Published: 13th March 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Emily Blunt in a still from 'A Quite Place 2'

Emily Blunt in a still from 'A Quite Place 2' (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Pictures has delayed the release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's horror thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak.

The film, a sequel to 2018's horror hit directed by Krasinski, was slated to bow out worldwide on March 18, with a UK premiere scheduled for March 19 and a North American release set for March 20.

"After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of /A Quiet Place Part II',"the studio said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

Paramout has not set a new release date for the movie yet. Krasinski, who has penned and directed the sequel, also released a statement on his Instagram.

AQuietPlacePart2...Take2

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .I'm gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon," he wrote.

"A Quiet Place II" also features Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, while Krasinski has a cameo appearance.

The film is the latest addition to the list of movies that have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sony Pictures recently pushed the global release of "Peter Rabbit 2" to August, while the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", which was set to arrive in cinemas in April, has been postponed to November.

Many events around the world have been cancelled or postponed amid the outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts.

"A Quiet Place II" is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Quiet Place Part II release delay Coronavirus scare John Krasinski Emily Blunt
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp