Director John Krasinski has an idea for 'A Quiet Place 3'

By Express News Service

A Quiet Place opened in theatres in 2018 and impressed both the audience and the critics alike. Now, the second part of the film, A Quiet Place II, is currently all set to release on March 20. However, the director of the film John Krasinski has revealed in an interview that he already has an idea for a third film.

The director-actor said that the third part will conclude the universe he has created, and the second part would serve as the second act to the story arc. The director was quoted as saying, “It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one.

However, I really had these questions while I was doing it.” The first part of the film is set in post-apocalyptic earth which is invaded by alien creatures with extreme hearing capabilities. The film stars the director John Krasinski himself in the lead role with his wife Emily Blunt playing his wife.