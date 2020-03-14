Fast and Furious 9, The Quiet Place 2, Disney movie releases postponed due to coronavirus  

By Express News Service

Universal Studio has pushed the release of Fast and Furious 9 a.k.a F9, which was set to premiere in May, by nearly a year due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The director of Quiet Place Part II John Krasinski also took to social media and shared that the film won’t be released on the announced date, March 20.



Disney has also announced the postponement of releases Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers, which were set to hit the screens in the coming weeks, out of ‘an abundance of caution’. In a statement, Disney said that potential release dates will be discussed and announced soon.



F9 will release worldwide in April 2021, which was the date initially slotted for the release of the tenth and final film of Fast and Furious franchise.