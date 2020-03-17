Coronavirus: Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice stops production

By Express News Service

Production of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming action thriller with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds titled Red Notice has been postponed for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson tells his crew, “I really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but my number one goal for you guys, and it’s our number one goal too, is that we’re going to get everyone home to their families. This (filming) is the kind of stuff that can wait; the most important thing is to take care of our families.”



Johnson captioned it as, ‘Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly’.