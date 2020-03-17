Karni Sena disrupts shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj 

By Express News Service

The Karni Sena, a fringe outfit in Rajasthan that protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, has now asked the makers of Prithviraj to not tamper with historical facts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is a biopic of Chahamanas dynasty ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, which also has Manushi Chillar in the female lead role. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

According to reports, the Karni Sena on Saturday caused a stir on the sets of Prithviraj near a village in Jaipur. While director Chandraprakash assured them that the film does not alter historical facts, the Sena demanded a written assurance, reports claim. Akshay was not shooting when the incident happened.