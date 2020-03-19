STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Hugh Jackman closes his New York cafe amidst coronavirus outbreak

The 51-year-old actor felt it was the "right thing" to do in order to ensure the safety of the staff and guests.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has temporarily closed his cafe Laughing Man to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community,' he wrote on Instagram.

"We also feel it is the right thing for the larger community of NYC. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not a potential danger to you." Jackman also urged his fans to to take care of each other as the world grapples with the virus.

"This is a time when we find new depths to our motto ALL BE HAPPY and hope, more then ever, for it to help guide humanity. While it pains us not to serve you person to person, we will look for other ways to serve you during this time. Let us take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love. #allbehappy ," he wrote.

