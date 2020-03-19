STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus pandemic: Black Widow release date indefinitely pushed

Apart from this film, Disney has also postponed the release of several films including Mulan, New Mutants, and The Antlers.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:11 PM

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'.

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Disney has announced that the release of Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow, which was due to hit the screens on April 30, has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Helmed by Cate Shortland, the film also features Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. Marvel released an action-packed final trailer for Black Widow last week.

Apart from this film, Disney has also postponed the release of several films including Mulan, New Mutants, and The Antlers. The Dev Patel-led comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield, slated for May 8 in the US, and the Amy Adams-starrer psychological thriller The Woman in the Window, set for April 15 release worldwide, too have been pulled by Disney.

Many theatres worldwide have been shut in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In India, the closure of theatres in several states has been ordered, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir till March 31.

