Dwayne Johnson confirms working on 'Black Adam' film since 2008

We had previously reported that Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is planning to step into the superhero genre with a film on the famous comic book supervillain Black Adam.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:01 PM

By Express News Service

In the post, Johnson said, “In 2008 is when we first started talking about this, so it has required patience by all of us as partners. I’m a much different man and an actor than I was ten years ago.

Even then, I just wanted to wait for the timing to be right. It feels like I can bring in a little bit of my own life lessons, philosophies in the DNA of this character.”

Johnson further explained that Black Adam will be an origin story, while also contrasting his moral compass with that of Superman. 

Interestingly, Black Adam was supposed to have made his feature film debut as the nemesis to Shazam! when the latter’s film released last year. But Johnson wanted a stand-alone film for Black Adam, despite working as an executive producer for Shazam!. 

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Joker-fame Lawrence Sher in charge of cinematography, Black Adam is currently slated to be released on December 22, 2021.

