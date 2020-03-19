Jared Leto was on 12-day meditation retreat, missed out on coronavirus-19 news

By Express News Service

Jared Leto

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat and totally missed out on the coronavirus pandemic news.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday about this. “12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc,” he wrote. “We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” he said.

The actor, known for marching to the beat of his own drum, told his followers, “walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind-blowing - to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.” said Leto

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up. “Hope you and yours are okay. Sending positive energy to all,” he said