Netflix’s Daredevil in new Spider-Man 3?

While Marvel is moving towards Phase 4, back in Phase 2 of the MCU, the TV side of Marvel launched various spinoffs from the main movie franchise, including Daredevil.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix’s Daredevil

By Express News Service

Filmmaker and comic book writer Kevin Smith, in a recent podcast, shared a rumour that Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) from Netflix’s Daredevil will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3. By night, Murdock is Daredevil but by day he is a lawyer and Smith believes that this version of the character will be in the next Tom Holland starrer. 

“I heard another piece of good news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, is going to have a lawyer in it? Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock,” said Smith and when news reports emerged of his statement, the director tweeted out saying, “Perspective: While I too hope this rumour is true, please remember that I only talked about it after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan.”

While Marvel is moving towards Phase 4, back in Phase 2 of the MCU, the TV side of Marvel launched various spinoffs from the main movie franchise, including Daredevil. Many of the TV shows, including Daredevil, after season 3, was cancelled as Marvel Studios planned to launch their own TV side of the franchise. When the cancellation happened, it was reported the streamer would still retain control of the characters for two years. Hence, it’s unclear on how Daredevil can appear in the next Spider-Man film. 

TAGS
Kevin Smith Daredevil Spirderman 3
