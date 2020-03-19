Tom Cruise: never expected Top Gun  sequel to happen

By Express News Service

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has said that he never thought a Top Gun sequel would ever happen.

“Everywhere I went, people would be like, ‘Do Top Gun’, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I don’t know how to do it’,” the actor reportedly said in an interview, on the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and Cruise will be seen reprising his role as pilot Peter ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

“I don’t know what the story is. I don’t make movies just to make movies. I was like, ‘Jerry (Bruckheimer, producer), it’s never going to happen’. I honestly never thought I would make it,” Cruise is quoted as saying.

Top Gun: Maverick will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.Currently, Cruise is in Surrey, UK, filming the crucial opening scene of Mission Impossible 7, after the schedule had to be moved from Venice, Italy, owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Italy has been one of the worst-affected nations reeling under the global pandemic.