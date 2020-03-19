Tom Hanks has good and bad news from isolation period

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, they were discharged from the hospital and are currently staying in isolation.

Hanks took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures. The actor said the symptoms are still there except for the fever. However, the couple appears to be stable and is making the best out of the isolation.



He wrote, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife Rita Wilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.



But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx”



Other than Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko are among those affected by coronavirus.