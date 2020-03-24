STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ava DuVernay, Netflix win 'When They See Us' defamation suit

In his ruling, Judge Manish S Shah found that the series' depiction was protected under the First Amendment.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Netflix (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and streaming service Netflix have won a defamation lawsuit over the award-winning limited series "When They See Us", which was infused with themes of racism and injustice inflicted upon by the criminal system.

A federal judge ruled in favour of Netflix and director DuVernay on Monday, throwing out a defamation suit over the show about the Central Park jogger case, reports variety.com.

John E. Reid and Associates, a police training firm, filed the suit last year, alleging that the series had falsely portrayed the "Reid Technique" -- widely used method for conducting interrogations.

In his ruling, Judge Manish S. Shah found that the series' depiction was protected under the First Amendment.

The four-part documentary series narrated the true story of five teens -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman in 1989. They were referred to as the Central Park Five or the Exonerated Five.

"You squeezed statements out of them after 42 hours of questioning and coercing, without food, bathroom breaks, withholding parental supervision," the character said, adding: "The Reid Technique has been universally rejected."

The police training firm alleged that the statement falsely characterised the technique, and incorrectly stated that the technique had been "universally rejected".

Judge Shah found that the show employed loose rhetoric about the technique, protecting it from a defamation claim.

"'Universally' is hyperbolic and the prosecutor cannot be taken literally to assert that all intelligent life in the known universe has rejected the technique -- which means his statement is an imprecise, overwrought exclamation," Shah wrote, adding: "The statement was also made by a fictionalised character, during a fictionalised conversation And while labeling something 'fictitious' will not insulate it from a defamation action placing non-verifiable hyperbole in the mouth of a fictionalised character with an ax to grind provides a few layers of protection from civil damages for defamation."

Last week, former prosecutor Linda Fairstein filed her own defamation lawsuit against Netflix and DuVernay over the series, claiming that she was falsely portrayed as the racist mastermind behind the prosecution of the Central Park Five. Netflix said it would vigorously defend that lawsuit.

The show won hearts as well as awards. Actor Jharrel Jerome made history by becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy in Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his portrayal of Korey Wise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Ava DuVernay When They See Us Netflix defamation suit Ava DuVernay defamation suit
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp