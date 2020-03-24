Spielberg wants me to direct more often: Vin Diesel

By Express News Service

In a recent interview, Vin Diesel revealed Steven Spielberg has been encouraging him to direct more often.

Interestingly, it was the 1995 short film, Multi Facial, starring Diesel, who also directed it, that made Spielberg offer the XXX star a role in Saving Private Ryan.Diesel had previously starred, directed and produced the 1997 movie, Strays.

“Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, ‘when I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair," Diesel said.

Diesel went on to say he hopes to complete a planned film series about famed Carthaginian military leader Hannibal Barca, who fought the Romans during the Second Punic War around 200 BC.

“I haven’t done it yet. As much as I am grateful for the accomplishments, there are moments when I go ‘God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you haven’t delivered it,” he said.