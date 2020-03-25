Actress Sayani Gupta to star in British series 'The Good Karma Hospital'

By Express News Service

Sayani Gupta will be seen in the British medical series, The Good Karma Hospital. She plays Jyoti, a nurse who falls prey to an acid attack. The series, which was shot in 2018, follows Sayani’s character as she goes through 17 restorative stages of surgery.

The show is set in a hospital in Kerala and brings gripping plot-lines for its third season. The shooting was done in Galle, Srilanka over three months.

British actors like Amanda Redman, James Floyd and Neil Morrisey are also in the cast.

Sharing her experience of working on the show, Sayani says, “We had two directors Philip John and John Mckay who were both so uniquely brilliant. I underwent 17 stages of acid attack and surgical prosthetics and Davy Jones, a BAFTA-winning prosthetics genius, did some groundbreaking work on me.

Graham Frame who is one of the most senior and respected cinematographers from Britain shot the show. I learned a great deal from him as well.” Sayani is also excited for the second season of Four More Shots Please! The new season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 17.