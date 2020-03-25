STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Will Smith-starrer 'Bad Boys For Life' gets early digital release date, to be out on March 31

The film will be making its digital release on March 31, according to reports. In addition to that, 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD will be available on April 21. 

Published: 25th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bad Boys For Life'

A still from 'Bad Boys For Life'

By Express News Service

With closed theatres, production houses across the world are looking forward to releasing their films on digital platforms.

Joining the list of such films is Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 

ALSO READ | 'Bad Boys for Life' review: Despite blemishes, the franchise’s best film

The film will be making its digital release on March 31, according to reports. In addition to that, 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD will be available on April 21. 

Bad Boys For Life is the third film in the successful franchise which kick-started with the film Bad Boys in 1995. The second film in the franchise was released in 2003.

The third part is one of the highest grosser of the year so far. It has reportedly earned $204 million so far.

 In this latest film, directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up yet again to take down a Miami drug cartel. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bad Boys For Life Will Smith Martin Lawrence
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp