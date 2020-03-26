STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Coronavirus outbreak: Vir Das adds 'some laughs' with new comedy series

Taking the darkest thoughts going on in people's heads and turning them into something funny, Vir Das attempts to lighten the situation.

Published: 26th March 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das

By Express News Service

With the nation under a 21-day lockdown, comedian Vir Das has released a new series to lighten the situation. In the show titled Bright Side with Vir Das, the comedian takes us through what the next phase of our quarantine would look like, with a pinch of humor.

Focusing on the bright side of being at home, Vir in his new series discusses everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently. The show comes a day after he asked on Twitter if some comedy is ill-timed right now.

After receiving an encouraging response, he decided to go forward with the release of the video. The brand new show releases on Vir’s official YouTube channel and on Vir’s IGTV.

The topic of the first episode of the show is “What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse”. After every 10 days, Vir will be releasing new episodes on his social media platforms.

Vir tells us, “Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that’s what we need in this phase.”

He adds, “I have taken everything I have been hearing lately—from nanis and dadis claiming that coronavirus is a result of you not following their nuskas (home remedies) to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can’t. It’s our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Das Vir Das comedy series Bright Side With Vir Das COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp