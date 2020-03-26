Coronavirus outbreak: Vir Das adds 'some laughs' with new comedy series

By Express News Service

With the nation under a 21-day lockdown, comedian Vir Das has released a new series to lighten the situation. In the show titled Bright Side with Vir Das, the comedian takes us through what the next phase of our quarantine would look like, with a pinch of humor.

Focusing on the bright side of being at home, Vir in his new series discusses everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently. The show comes a day after he asked on Twitter if some comedy is ill-timed right now.

After receiving an encouraging response, he decided to go forward with the release of the video. The brand new show releases on Vir’s official YouTube channel and on Vir’s IGTV.

The topic of the first episode of the show is “What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse”. After every 10 days, Vir will be releasing new episodes on his social media platforms.

Vir tells us, “Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that’s what we need in this phase.”

He adds, “I have taken everything I have been hearing lately—from nanis and dadis claiming that coronavirus is a result of you not following their nuskas (home remedies) to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can’t. It’s our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing.”