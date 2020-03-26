STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

‘I believe in the message of empathy’: Naveen Richard on his stand-up special, 'Relatively Relatable' 

Naveen rarely gets political with his sets. While admiring comedians who do, he prefers to follow his natural tendencies as a writer.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Richard

Naveen Richard (Photo | Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Naveen Richard doesn’t do fart jokes. He declares as much in his new Amazon special, Relatively Relatable. With the live audience already giggling away, he then spins an anecdote about getting stuck with a North Indian cab driver once. I won’t spoil the gag line, but suffice it to say that the ordeal taught Naveen something about ‘empathy’. This, by the way, is the underlying theme of his set, streaming on Prime Video since March 20. Humour — Naveen posits in his relaxed, non-combative way — can help us allay our differences and connect on a human level. At a time of increased polarity, comedy can show us the middle ground.

As he puts it: “Parota-paratha, dude.”

“I start by writing all kinds of jokes,” Naveen says of his drafting process. “As you come closer, you try to look for a theme. Even if you don’t find one, you take a single joke and use it as a callback.” For him, the empathy-fart joke was the clincher. “I truly believe in its message,” Naveen laughs. 

The special spans everything, from the plastic ban to lizard autotomy to the fear of conking out in your own bathroom. Around midway, Naveen shows up as his small-town cousin ‘Xavier Pandian’, griping about airports and good morning texts. The scattershot routines are held together by his breezy patter and observational wit. “A situation might not be funny at the moment,” Naveen says, “But it can enter your subconscious and reappear months later.” He mentions the joke about people always advising you to be careful after you’ve made a mistake. “It’s real and amusing and seems unhelpful. All you need to figure out now is what’s funny about it.”

Naveen rarely gets political with his sets. While admiring comedians who do, he prefers to follow his natural tendencies as a writer. “Like everyone else, I have many opinions. But as a person, I’m mostly on the lighter side of things.”  That said, Naveen believes his brand of comedy can go a long way in overcoming cultural differences. “Humans are all about community and territorial pride. It’s an inherent survival technique. And so, while it’s difficult to shake off old habits of judging people from other races and cultures, it’s important to get people talking about it.” But doesn’t humour itself thrive on diversity and conflict? Without the North-South divide, for instance, where would he find his best jokes? Naveen concedes: “You need people to be different to be able to draw comedy. It’s often about new versus old, this language versus that. While it might be damaging at times, it does make for good comedy. And comedians definitely profit from it.”

There’s little adult humour in Relatively Relatable. Barring a passing mention of testicles, it makes the ‘family-friendly’ cut. Naveen’s previous special, Don’t Make That Face (2017), also on Amazon, was similarly tame. This is in keeping with Naveen’s online persona, though he enjoys messing around in live performances. “I might have left a joke or two out in the special,” he shares. “They tend to work in the moment but can be taken out of context. When I am performing live, based on the audience that turns up, I can get more outrageous or weird or dirty.” Naveen recently co-wrote the second season of Pushpavalli. He plays the character Pankaj in the show. His previous team-ups with Sumukhi Suresh (Better Life Foundation, Star Boyz, Go Straight, Take Left) are popular hits. Is another writing/acting project on the cards? “Pushpavalli and Relatively Relatable are the biggest releases this year,” he says, “I’m working on multiple ideas at the moment. It will take some time and care to narrow down to one.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Richard Relatively relatable Amazon stand ups
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp