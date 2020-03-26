Timothee Chalamet condemned me to boost Oscar chances: Woody Allen

By Express News Service

In his recently released memoir, Woody Allen has suggested that his A Rainy Day In New York star Timothee Chalamet denounced him to boost his chances of winning an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name.

The veteran director’s controversial memoir—Apropos Of Nothing, was published on March 23 by Grand Central Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group.

The publication has been overshadowed by renewed allegations of childhood sexual abuse against Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow, which he addresses in the book.

“All the three leads in Rainy Day were excellent and a pleasure to work with. Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did,” Allen wrote.

Chalamet announced that he would be donating the money he earned on Allen’s film to nonprofit Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN —the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.Chalamet later lost out on the prize to Gary Oldman for his role as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.