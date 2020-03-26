STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Timothee Chalamet condemned me to boost Oscar chances: Woody Allen

'Apropos Of Nothing', was published on March 23 by Grand Central Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group.

Published: 26th March 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

In his recently released memoir, Woody Allen has suggested that his A Rainy Day In New York star Timothee Chalamet denounced him to boost his chances of winning an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name.
The veteran director’s controversial memoir—Apropos Of Nothing, was published on March 23 by Grand Central Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group.

The publication has been overshadowed by renewed allegations of childhood sexual abuse against Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow, which he addresses in the book.

“All the three leads in Rainy Day were excellent and a pleasure to work with. Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did,” Allen wrote.

Chalamet announced that he would be donating the money he earned on Allen’s film to nonprofit Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN —the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.Chalamet later lost out on the prize to Gary Oldman for his role as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Woody Allen Timothee Chalamet Oscar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp