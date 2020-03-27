STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Iron Man 2' actor Keith Middlebrook arrested for alleged attempt to sell fake COVID-19 cure

Keith was arrested in Los Angeles on March 25, following an FBI sting, in which he reportedly delivered a pack of pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor.

Published: 27th March 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook

Hollywood actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, who appeared in "Iron Man 2" and TV hit "Entourage" has been arrested by FBI agents for reportedly attempting to sell a fake coronavirus cure.

Middlebrook is facing one felony count of attempted wire fraud for reportedly soliciting investments for a company called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. to market pills he claimed would prevent COVID-19 infections and a shot to cure the virus, reports aceshowbiz.com

He was arrested in Los Angeles on March 25, following an FBI sting, in which he reportedly delivered a pack of pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor.

Middlebrook "falsely claimed" to at least one potential backer that basketball icon Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was on the board of directors, but according to the affidavit, "Mr. Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook's company."

US Attorney Nick Hanna, for the Central District of California, has warned people to beware of similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keith Lawrence Middlebrook Iron Man 2 COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp