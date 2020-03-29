STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Modern Farewell' for 'Modern Family': ABC to air hour-long documentary ahead of finale on April 8

The hour-long documentary will reflect back on the 11-season run of the series through interviews with cast and crew.

Published: 29th March 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the show 'Modern Family' (Photo | Instagram)

A still from the show 'Modern Family' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: ABC network has announced a documentary on its long-running family sitcom "Modern Family".

The show, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, is set to conclude with the finale of its season eleven, scheduled to air on April 8.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the documentary, titled "A Modern Family", will air before the finale episode, which has been divided into two parts.

The hour-long documentary will reflect back on the 11-season run of the series through interviews with cast and crew.

It will also take the viewers behind the scenes of the writing and casting of the pilot and into the table read of the final script.

"Modern Family" is set around Jay Pritchett and his family, all of whom live in suburban Los Angeles.

Pritchett's family includes his second wife, their son and his stepson, as well as his two adult children and their respective husbands and children.

It features an ensemble cast of Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, among others.

The show has been one of the most critically-acclaimed titles from the ABC.

It won 22 Emmy Awards during its run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern Family Modern family finale ABC Modern Family documentary
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp