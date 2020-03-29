'Modern Farewell' for 'Modern Family': ABC to air hour-long documentary ahead of finale on April 8

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: ABC network has announced a documentary on its long-running family sitcom "Modern Family".

The show, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, is set to conclude with the finale of its season eleven, scheduled to air on April 8.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the documentary, titled "A Modern Family", will air before the finale episode, which has been divided into two parts.

The hour-long documentary will reflect back on the 11-season run of the series through interviews with cast and crew.

It will also take the viewers behind the scenes of the writing and casting of the pilot and into the table read of the final script.

"Modern Family" is set around Jay Pritchett and his family, all of whom live in suburban Los Angeles.

Pritchett's family includes his second wife, their son and his stepson, as well as his two adult children and their respective husbands and children.

It features an ensemble cast of Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, among others.

The show has been one of the most critically-acclaimed titles from the ABC.

It won 22 Emmy Awards during its run.