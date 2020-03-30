STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Here’s why actor Blair Underwood refused 'Sex And The City'

Producers later reached out with another proposal for the part of Dr. Leeds, and this time, Underwood’s wife, Desiree DaCosta, urged him to take on the gig, which featured a five-episode story arc.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Blair Underwood

Actor Blair Underwood

By Express News Service

Actor Blair Underwood originally passed up the chance to appear on hit TV drama series Sex and the City because he refused to be the token black character. The Quantico star played Dr. Robert Leeds, a love interest for Cynthia Nixon’s lawyer Miranda Hobbes, in season six back in 2003, but he says he was initially approached to make a one-off appearance in season three, opposite Kim Cattrell, who portrayed sex-mad PR guru Samantha Jones, reports say.

However, Underwood rejected the role of a top record executive whose sister takes issue with interracial relationships, because the storyline of the No Ifs, Ands or Butts episode was too stereotypical for his liking.

Discussing his time on Sex and the City on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead podcast, he said: “I said no first, two years prior, because there was an episode... Kim Cattrell’s character wanted to be with a black man and it was all about the curiosity.

‘What’s it like to be with a black man? Are the rumours true?’ And I said, ‘Thank you,  but no thank you. I appreciate it and I’m honoured.’ And I mean that, I don’t take that lightly when people offer you a job. But I said, ‘I’m not interested in being the black curiosity, but thank you.’

Producers later reached out with another proposal for the part of Dr. Leeds, and this time, Underwood’s wife, Desiree DaCosta, urged him to take on the gig, which featured a five-episode story arc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blair Underwood Sex And The City Hollywood
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp