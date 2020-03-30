STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Songs of relief: Elton John hosts coronavirus benefit concert from home

The artists went on air from their homes and the 73-year-old John kick-started the live broadcast with an uplifting message to viewers.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Elton John

Elton John ( Photo | Elton John, Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  Singer Elton John, with a view to bring relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday that featured musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys.

The artists went on air from their homes and the 73-year-old John kick-started the live broadcast with an uplifting message to viewers.

"Here we are, all together at home. You've got your family and loved ones, and I've got mine close too. ... We're taking care of each other through this crisis," the five-time Grammy winner said.

"Let me tell you what's going to keep us together: All the goodness that's happening in the world. There are doctors, nurses, and scientists on the front lines. They're living proof that most superheroes don't wear capes," The Hollywood Reporter cited Elton John as saying.

The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.

The concert was also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The star-studded concert featured performances among others by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato.

