Feature film adaptation of comic strip 'Spy vs Spy' on the way

By Express News Service

A feature film adaptation of Mad magazine comic strip Spy vs Spy is in the works with Skyscraper fame Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct. Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment is jointly backing with Warner Bros the long-in-development project which was once supposed to be helmed by Howard and, later, James Gunn.

Spy vs Spy is a wordless, satirical comics that revolved around the violent encounters between two spies, one dressed in black and the other in white. It was created by Cuban cartoonist Antonio Prohias and launched in 1961. Thurber is currently engaged in the production of the action-comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.