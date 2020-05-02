STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Evans makes Instagram debut to join 'All In Challenge' for COVID-19 relief

The actor is offering up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his superhero friends.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram.

According to Fox News, the 38-year-old actor created a profile on May 1, and posted his first video for a good cause. The 'Knives Out' star joined the 'All In Challenge' after being called on by fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt.

The actor is offering up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his superhero friends.

The site reads, "You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list, joining the virtual hangout are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner."

Evans then challenged actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter.

So far, the 'Gifted' star's profile has garnered 882k followers.

Currently, the 'The Avengers' star is starring in Apple TV+'s new crime drama series 'Defending Jacob.' 

