'Let's do it again soon': Jennifer Lopez on working again with Matthew McConaughey

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actor and dancer Jennifer Lopez. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez said "let's do it again soon" after actor Matthew McConaughey gushed over working with her on the 2001 film "The Wedding Planner".

In an episode of his weekly series "McConaughey Takes", the actor revealed that he "had a lot of fun" working with Lopez.

Following this, Lopez shared his black-and-white clip on Twitter and wrote: "Let's do it again soon" with a winking emoji, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Their virtual "The Wedding Planner" reunion began on Thursday when Lopez shared a scene from the film on Twitter for #ThrowbackThursday and tagged her former co-star.

"You are enough...," tweeted the singer in reference to her famous line from the film.

Once McConaughey saw the post, he replied: "You are more than enough."

According to the actor in the episode of "McConaughey Takes", when he was approached for the role of Dr. Steve Edison in "The Wedding Planner", Lopez "was already cast (and) they were looking for the male lead".

He continued: "I think we were coming up against a writers strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible the industry needed content."

He said he "got paid real well" for that role because "they really needed (him)".

As for starring opposite Lopez, the actor labelled her a "quad threat".

"I've always called (Jennifer) a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything."

