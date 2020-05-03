STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Cena shares Irrfan Khan's image on Instagram as tribute

Reacting to the post, several users thanked Cena for paying tribute to Irrfan.

Published: 03rd May 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

John Cena

WWE star and actor John Cena (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After mourning the demise of the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena has now taken to social media to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, who too passed away.

Remembering Irrfan, Cena posted a picture of the former from his famous movie "Life of Pi".

"You care for the Indian people ..love you Cena," a social media follower commented.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of an Indian celebrity. His account also includes pictures of the likes of the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, actress Shilpa Shetty and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz.

