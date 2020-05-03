STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Bacon wants to play Joe Exotic in a movie

During an appearance on US chat show "Today", the 61-year-old actor said he would say yes to the opportunity of starring in a film about Exotic in "a second".

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kevin Bacon has expressed his desire to portray convicted zoo owner Joe Exotic, the main subject of Netflix docu-series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", on the big screen.

"It's funny because before that even came out, I said to my wife, you know, she said, 'Why are you watching that show?' I said, 'This is an amazing show'," Bacon said.

"I said, 'The reason that I'm watching this show is because these are the kind of characters that I get asked to play and, to me, documentaries are way better'," he added.

"Tiger King", a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20.

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic", a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who's serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation.

Previously, "Parks and Recreation" alum Rob Lowe had revealed that he will be collaborating with Ryan Murphy for a project on Joe Exotic.

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon had also announced that she will adapt the story as limited series, taking on the role of Baskin.

