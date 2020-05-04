Dakota-Elle Fanning-starrer, The Nightingale, to release only in 2021

By Express News Service

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning’s upcoming movie, The Nightingale has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is now expected to release in December 2021.

The film, directed by actor Melanie Laurent, was expected to debut this year but its production was halted in the wake of the pandemic.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name, The Nightingale is about two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France.It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.

