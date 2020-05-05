STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Hemsworth grateful for 'Extraction' success

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has thanked everyone for the huge reception for his Netflix film 'Extraction'.

Published: 05th May 2020

A still from Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has thanked everyone for the huge reception for his Netflix film Extraction, which is heading to become the “biggest film of all time” on the streaming platform.

In an Instagram video, Hemsworth thanked viewers. “Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now,” said the actor.

“And it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing” he added.The Thor star also addressed the rumors of a sequel to Extraction.

“There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows,” said the actor, adding: “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.

The film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It was shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

