STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Don't think audience can 'stomach' another 'Black Mirror' at the moment, says Charlie Brooker

The riter said he is unsure if the audience could "stomach" another chapter of the Netflix cult sci-fi show, exploring the negative impact new technology on the modern world, in such depressing times.

Published: 05th May 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Annabel Jones, from left, Charlie Brooker and Russell McLean poses in the press room with the award for outstanding television movie for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

By PTI

LONDON: "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker says bringing another season of his dystopian anthology series during the coronavirus pandemic would not be a good move.

The writer said he is unsure if the audience could "stomach" another chapter of the Netflix cult sci-fi show, exploring the negative impact new technology on the modern world, in such depressing times.

Asked about another season, Brooker told Radio Times, "I've been busy, doing things. I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those."

The fifth season of "Black Mirror" released last June and consisted of just three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus among others.

The last installment followed the release of "Bandersnatch" - an interactive "Black Mirror" stand-alone film, where viewers are asked at various points to make a choice which affects the storyline.

It starred Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter.

Brooker further said he is keen to revisit his "comic skill set", so he has been writing scripts aimed at "making myself laugh".

The British writer is returning to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous "Screenwipe" series.

It will premiere on May 14 on BBC Two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Charlie Brooker Black Mirror
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp