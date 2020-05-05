'Stranger Things' season 4 will be darker and scarier: Joe Keery

By Express News Service

Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who plays the role of Steve Harrington in the series, says the upcoming fourth season will be “darker and scarier”.

The production of the Netflix horror series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, has been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In a recent interview to Total Film, Keery said, “Oh man, it’s pretty amazing the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year and I know I say this every single year but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery said.

The 28-year-old actor added that the wait will be worth it. He will no longer be seen wearing his iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit from season three. “I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it,” Keery said.