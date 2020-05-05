Tom Cruise plots movie to shoot in space with Elon Musk's SpaceX

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor Tom Cruise has conquered every feat in Hollywood and he has another trick up his sleeve.

According to Deadline, the 57-year-old actor is reportedly working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop a film shot in outer space.

As per the outlet, the film is "in the early stages of liftoff."

The 'Top Gun' star, Cruise routinely engages in risky stunts for the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, this film will not be associated with those movies, the outlet reported.

Cruise performed daring stunts like hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers, in past 'Mission: Impossible' instalments.

As of right now, no film studio is on board, according to Deadline.

The 'Edge of Tomorrow' star has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career and is set to appear in the sequel to his hit flick 'Top Gun,' which is scheduled to debut in December.