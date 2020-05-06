STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Extraction' sequel confirmed; Joe Russo on board to write

Joe Russo, who penned the script of Chirs Hemsworth’s Extraction, has signed a deal to develop the second installment of the Netflix action film.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:34 AM

A still from Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

By Express News Service

Joe Russo, who penned the script of Chirs Hemsworth’s Extraction, has signed a deal to develop the second installment of the Netflix action film. Extraction is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most-watched feature film.“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline. It is yet to be announced if it will be a sequel or prequel.

In a recent Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth thanked viewers for making Extraction the ‘number one film on the planet right now’. Addressing speculations about a sequel or prequel to Extraction, he had said, “There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows,” said the actor. He added, “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”

However, no deal has been signed yet with Hemsworth for the sequel. Meanwhile, Sam Hargrave is also expected to return as director.The film, which was extensively shot in India, also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. Hemsworth had previously shared that the action thriller attracted viewership from “an estimated 90 million households in the first four weeks” of its release on Netflix since April 24.

