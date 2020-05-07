Inmate #1: Documentary on actor Danny Trejo on the way

By Express News Service

Mexican actor Danny Trejo, who has worked with filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and Michael Mann, is the subject of an upcoming biographical documentary titled Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo.

Brett Harvey, who recently directed the hockey documentary The Ice Guardians, has helmed Inmate #1, which tracks the Los Angeles-based Trejo’s journey from a convict to an actor. The first trailer was dropped online on Tuesday.

The doc will get a digital release in the U.S on July 7. The trailer was shared by Trejo on his Twitter page with the caption: “Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! It’s a special day for me every year, but this year even more so because I can share the official trailer for Inmate #1, the documentary telling the story of my life. You’ll be able to watch it around the world this summer!”

Trejo has appeared in popular hits such as Heat and Con Air. He is mostly known for collaborating with Robert Rodriguez on From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Spy Kids, and the two Machete films (Machete, Machete Kills).