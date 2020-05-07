STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Inmate #1: Documentary on actor Danny Trejo on the way

Mexican actor Danny Trejo is the subject of an upcoming biographical documentary titled 'Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo'.

Published: 07th May 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mexican actor Danny Trejo

Mexican actor Danny Trejo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Mexican actor Danny Trejo, who has worked with filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and Michael Mann, is the subject of an upcoming biographical documentary titled Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo.

Brett Harvey, who recently directed the hockey documentary The Ice Guardians, has helmed Inmate #1, which tracks the Los Angeles-based Trejo’s journey from a convict to an actor. The first trailer was dropped online on Tuesday.

The doc will get a digital release in the U.S on July 7. The trailer was shared by Trejo on his Twitter page with the caption: “Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! It’s a special day for me every year, but this year even more so because I can share the official trailer for Inmate #1, the documentary telling the story of my life. You’ll be able to watch it around the world this summer!”

Trejo has appeared in popular hits such as Heat and Con Air. He is mostly known for collaborating with Robert Rodriguez on From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Spy Kids, and the two Machete films (Machete, Machete Kills).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danny Trejo Danny Trejo documentary
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp