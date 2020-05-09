STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

COVID-19 impact: Golden Globes eligibility rules tweaked

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are on board to host the 93rd Golden Globes, no date for the ceremony has been announced yet.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

golden globes

For representational purposes (Photo | Goldenglobes.com)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced changes for the upcoming 93rd Golden Globes ceremony, tweaking the eligibility requirements in the foreign language film category.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the HFPA is temporarily easing the eligibility requirements for foreign language films to get in the race for a Golden Globe, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Now there will be no need for foreign-language films to be "first released in their country of origin during the 15-month period from October 1 to December 31 prior to the awards".

The temporary new rule is: "Foreign-language motion pictures that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in their country of origin during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened, may instead be released in any country in any format (e.g. a motion picture format such as in theatres or on pay-per-view or a television format such as subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe foreign-language motion picture awards".

Additionally, films in consideration need not to be screened for HFPA members in a theatre or screening room in Los Angeles. Now, distributors of foreign-language films must contact the HFPA to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar and provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture to allow members to view it at home.

"This alternate screening procedure is in effect from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened," it stated.

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are on board to host the 93rd Golden Globes, no date for the ceremony has been announced yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golden globes 2020 golden Globes rules COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp