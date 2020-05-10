STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Original artwork of Led Zeppelin's maiden album to be auctioned

Designed by George Hardie, it was based on photographer Sam Shere's renowned 1937 picture of the Hindenburg disaster, depicting a Zeppelin turning into flames, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Published: 10th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

File photo shows, from left, Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; singer Robert Plant; bassist John Paul Jones; and guitarist Jimmy Page. | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Led Zeppelin's authentic artwork for the cover of the rock band's 1969 eponymous debut album is set to be auctioned in June.

Designed by George Hardie, it was based on photographer Sam Shere's renowned 1937 picture of the Hindenburg disaster, depicting a Zeppelin turning into flames, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"In terms of rarity, this is a unique object - I don't think you can get rarer than that," Peter Klarnet, a senior specialist of the Books and Manuscripts department at auction house Christie's, told Rolling Stone.

The piece was designed by Hardie during his student days at the Royal College of Art in London after his friend, the photographer Stephen Goldblatt, had suggested him to the band members.

It is reported that the band paid Hardie $75 for the piece. Hardie designed the album covers for bands such as Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, and Wings.

Klarnet said: "The historical significance of this album cover cannot be understated. It marked a major turning point in the history of pop music, heralded by the debut of Led Zeppelin. It was louder, bolder than what had come before and would come to define the shape of hard rock for generations."

"This simple rendering of the Hindenburg exploding over Lakehurst stands as a monument to that important historical moment. And the image has endured in a way that most other album covers have not - it very much has taken on a life of its own."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Led Zepplin Led Zeppelin album art auction
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp