Actor America Ferrera gives birth to second child

Published: 11th May 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

America Ferrera

America Ferrera | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor America Ferrera has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with director-husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The couple, who have named their little one Lucia, took to Instagram to share the news on Mother's Day (May 10).

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera, 36, wrote alongside a picture of the newborn holding onto the actor's hand.

LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

Williams, 38, too shared the news, saying their daughter arrived just in time for Mother's Day.

"Everyone is healthy and happy!" he wrote.

In her post, the "Superstore" star also talked about her 'Yes We Can Mobile Schools' initiative, which helps to provide education to pupils at the US-Mexico border.

"Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times.

"Dear friends, if you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info," she added.

The couple already share 23-month-old son Sebastian.

