STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

DJ Diplo confirms he has a son 'Pace' with model Jevon King

In the snapshot, King holds their son Pace, whom they welcomed on March 20.

Published: 11th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jevon King with her newborn child.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos. The first showing himself as a child with his mother Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.

It was the third picture that caught the attention of fans. In the snapshot, King holds their son Pace, whom they welcomed on March 20, reports etonline.com.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it -- the three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo captioned the photos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diplo Jevon King Mother's Day
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp