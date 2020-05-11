DJ Diplo confirms he has a son 'Pace' with model Jevon King

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos. The first showing himself as a child with his mother Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.

It was the third picture that caught the attention of fans. In the snapshot, King holds their son Pace, whom they welcomed on March 20, reports etonline.com.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it -- the three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo captioned the photos.